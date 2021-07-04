Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announces their divorce

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 11:20 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, After 15 years of marriage has announced his divorce with wife Kiran Rao in an official statement.

The former pair expressed their desire to start a new chapter in their lives “no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other”. Revealed by Time Of India.

The former couple stated that they will continue to be devoted parents to their son Azad and collaborate on initiatives including the Paani Foundation, a non-profit organization they co-founded.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love,” the statement read.

“Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalize this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does,” they said.

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”

Khan and Rao had just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December when the news broke.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shah Rukh Khan
24 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan wants to feature in Alia Bhatt’s next production

Alia Bhatt announced the shooting of her debut film as a producer,...
Naseeruddin Shah
1 hour ago
Naseeruddin Shah is doing “absolutely” well, confirms by a source

Naseeruddin Shah, the famouNaseeruddins Bollywood actor who was admitted three days ago...
Brad pitt
1 hour ago
Here are all of Brad Pitt’s upcoming movies With thriller

Brad Pitt, the American actor, hasn't appeared on the big screen since...
Kelly Clarkson
2 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson wants to be legally considered single

Kelly Clarkson, the American singer, is working on getting her divorce from...
Cinderella
2 hours ago
The trailer of Cinderella does an excellent job & leaves us wanting more

Cinderella will be released on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, according to Amazon,...
Shawn Mendes
2 hours ago
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrates their second anniversary

Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello, a Canadian singer and songwriter,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 85 On Board, 40 Rescued
16 mins ago
Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 85 On Board, 40 Rescued

A Philippine military chief says a military plane carrying 85 people has...
Shah Rukh Khan
24 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan wants to feature in Alia Bhatt’s next production

Alia Bhatt announced the shooting of her debut film as a producer,...
Elephant Enjoys Taking Dust Bath in Video Goes Viral
35 mins ago
Elephant Enjoys Taking Dust Bath in Video Goes Viral

Elephant like to enjoy dust baths and often spend most of its...
Naseeruddin Shah
1 hour ago
Naseeruddin Shah is doing “absolutely” well, confirms by a source

Naseeruddin Shah, the famouNaseeruddins Bollywood actor who was admitted three days ago...