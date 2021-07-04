Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announces their divorce

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, After 15 years of marriage has announced his divorce with wife Kiran Rao in an official statement.

The former pair expressed their desire to start a new chapter in their lives “no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other”. Revealed by Time Of India.

The former couple stated that they will continue to be devoted parents to their son Azad and collaborate on initiatives including the Paani Foundation, a non-profit organization they co-founded.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love,” the statement read.

“Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalize this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does,” they said.

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”

Khan and Rao had just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December when the news broke.