Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunite for the first time since their divorce

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 02:59 pm
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, After 15 years of marriage has announced his divorce with wife Kiran Rao in an official statement.

The former pair expressed their desire to start a new chapter in their lives “no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other”. Revealed by Time Of India.

The former couple stated that they will continue to be devoted parents to their son Azad and collaborate on initiatives including the Paani Foundation, a non-profit organization they co-founded.

For the first time since announcing their divorce, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao appeared together in a video and discussed their split.

Aamir Khan and Kiran spoke to their followers in a YouTube video and said: “Our relationship might have changed but we are still together. You must be sad, but we just want to say that we are happy and still together as one family.”

Following their divorce declaration, the Dangal actor and Kiran can be seen holding hands in public.

