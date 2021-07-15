Video of Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Dancing In Ladakhi Attire Went Viral

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s new videos from the Ladakh sets of their upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” have surfaced online

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao are currently in Ladakh for the shoot of his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”. The pictures and videos from the location have been going viral on the internet.

A photo of South starlet Naga Chaitanya posing with the celebrity duo leaked on the internet a few days ago. Another video has just surfaced in which Aamir and Kiran can be seen dancing with locals dressed in traditional Ladakhi garb.

Aamir and Kiran can be seen wearing traditional Ladakhi dresses called Koss and Sulma. They try to mimic the steps and appear to be enjoying themselves. The dance they are performing is supposedly called Gomba Sumshak.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” was recently in the news when the crew was accused of cluttering the sets and making Ladakh unclean. The production firm, on the other hand, published a statement refuting the reports. The video had shown used water bottles scattered across the location, which a user claimed was the filming area.

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni recently tweeted a photo from the sets of “Laal Singh Chaddha” alongside Aamir, Kiran Rao, and director Advait Chandan. The actor wrote, “Grateful #Bala #LaalSinghChaddha” confirming that he is a part of Aamir’s upcoming production. Naga is dressed in army fatigues in the photo.

The film “Laal Singh Chaddha” is a remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 released film Forrest Gump, directed by Advait. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Kiran Rao is one of the producers of the film.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is slated to release on Christmas 2021.