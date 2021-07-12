Double Click 728 x 90
Actress Bushra Ansari is once again under criticism

Raba Noor

12th Jul, 2021. 11:06 pm
Bushra Ansari dance

Dance video of senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has gone viral on which she is being criticized.

In the viral video, she can be seen dancing with other showbiz personalities.

Netizen is criticized Bushra Ansari for the viral video. One user commented on a dance video said, “Ab corona kaha h hmara yahn shadi hoti h tu inko sops yd aajaty hn”

While another user wrote, “Ye aunty wohi hain jinki sis ki corona say death hoi or ye aunty wohi hain jo live session amin corona sop’s bTa rahin theen ab ye wohi aunty hain jo kjuly aam naach rahi hain koi corona sops nahi munafiqat ka level high hi hai.”

It is to be noted that she was facing criticism when a dance video of Bushra Ansari came to light at the recent wedding of well-known director Sultana Siddiqui in her family, on which showbiz personalities had supported Bushra Ansari.

