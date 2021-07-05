Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

How Much Does Priyanka Chopra Charge For An Advertising Post On Instagram?

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 06:21 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Priyanka

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra charges millions for posting a post on the social media app Instagram. The actress has been ranked 27th in the annual Instagram Rich List.

Recently, the annual Hopper Instagram Rich List has been released, which includes two Indian celebrities in the top 30. This list is released every year and includes celebrities, sports personalities, and others who receive the highest pay per Instagram post. Who charge tens of millions for posting on Instagram. One of the two personalities is actress Priyanka Chopra while the other is Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Priyanka has 65 million followers on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram and she receives 4 433,000, or 30 million Indian rupees (over 60 million Pakistani rupees), for posting a promotional post on her Instagram.

Last year, actress Priyanka Chopra was ranked 19th on the list. However, this time the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli is at number 19 on the list. He has 132 million followers on Instagram and receives Rs 50 million for posting a promotional post on his social media account Instagram.

The list also includes names of other celebrities, including Hollywood star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list again. He has 295 million followers and earns 110 million Indian rupees (220 million Pakistani rupees) from every promotional Instagram post. Others on the list include Devine Johns, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dilip Kumar health
5 hours ago
Saira Banu assures fans about Dilip Kumar’s stable health

Veteran actress Saira Banu was seen outside the hospital on Sunday where...
2 days ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh blamed for Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao divorce

Social media is full of users blaming actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for...
Amitabh Bachchan
2 days ago
Amitabh Bachchan expresses pride over his granddaughter’s achievements

Talking about the recent achievements and feats of his granddaughter Navya Naveli...
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce
2 days ago
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce

Bollywood Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, 56, and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao,...
Preity Zinta garden
2 days ago
Preity G Zinta takes fans around her organic home garden

Plants planted by renowned Indian actress Preity Zinta during the Corona lockdown...
Varun Dhawan Chris Pratt
3 days ago
Video: Varun Dhawan teaches Avengers star Chris Pratt dance steps on ‘Tan Tana Tan’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is bonding with Hollywood star Chris Pratt over...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

10 seconds ago
Pakistan has a puppet Prime Minister: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday criticized the PTI government as...
Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas
3 mins ago
Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan has joined hands with Tayaba Organization to provide 2,000...
Britney Spears
16 mins ago
Elon Musk expresses support for Britney Spears through a tweet

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently came out to expressed his support for...
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops
44 mins ago
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops

HYDERABAD: The office-bearers of the Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) have demanded the...