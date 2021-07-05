How Much Does Priyanka Chopra Charge For An Advertising Post On Instagram?

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra charges millions for posting a post on the social media app Instagram. The actress has been ranked 27th in the annual Instagram Rich List.

Recently, the annual Hopper Instagram Rich List has been released, which includes two Indian celebrities in the top 30. This list is released every year and includes celebrities, sports personalities, and others who receive the highest pay per Instagram post. Who charge tens of millions for posting on Instagram. One of the two personalities is actress Priyanka Chopra while the other is Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Priyanka has 65 million followers on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram and she receives 4 433,000, or 30 million Indian rupees (over 60 million Pakistani rupees), for posting a promotional post on her Instagram.

Last year, actress Priyanka Chopra was ranked 19th on the list. However, this time the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli is at number 19 on the list. He has 132 million followers on Instagram and receives Rs 50 million for posting a promotional post on his social media account Instagram.

The list also includes names of other celebrities, including Hollywood star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list again. He has 295 million followers and earns 110 million Indian rupees (220 million Pakistani rupees) from every promotional Instagram post. Others on the list include Devine Johns, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift.