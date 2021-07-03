Adorable and cute little fan wins the heart of Babar Azam

National cricket team captain Babar Azam responded to a loving message from a cute little cricket fan who wished him well for the series against England.

On social media site Twitter, a user named Majid Majeed shared a short video of a cricket fan sitting on his chair praying for the success of the national team and expressing good wishes.

بابر کا ایک فین جو انگلینڈ میں ہے ) بابر کو ویلکم کر رہا ہے اور اُس کے لئے دعائیں بھی ۔ یہی دعائیں اُس کی اصل کامیابی ہیں ۔ ماشاءاللہ

At the beginning of the message, he introduces himself after greeting the captain and welcomes him to England.

In the video fan express his feeling for him, fan say, I am a big fan of yours and I always support you, may Allah bless you with every success.