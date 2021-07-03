Double Click 728 x 90
Adorable and cute little fan wins the heart of Babar Azam

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 12:28 pm
Adorable and cute little fan won the heart of Babar Azam

National cricket team captain Babar Azam responded to a loving message from a cute little cricket fan who wished him well for the series against England.

 On social media site Twitter, a user named Majid Majeed shared a short video of a cricket fan sitting on his chair praying for the success of the national team and expressing good wishes.

 At the beginning of the message, he introduces himself after greeting the captain and welcomes him to England.

 In the video fan express his feeling for him, fan say, I am a big fan of yours and I always support you, may Allah bless you with every success.

 

 

 

 

