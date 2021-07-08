Adviser assures salt association of issues resolution

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday assured the All Pakistan Salt Association (APSA) of his full cooperation and support in resolving their issues, a statement said on Thursday.

He gave this assurance while chairing a meeting to discuss the issues related to the salt industry and export enhancement plans, it added.

The All Pakistan Salt Association representatives apprised the adviser that sales tax has been imposed in the budget on mined salt at excavation stage. As poor labourers were involved in mining of salt, this step would adversely affect the industry, they added.

The APSA president said Pakistan has the second largest reserves of salt in the world but its exports were low due to the primitive mining methods.

He said: “We could earn $1 billion from exports of salt to the chemical industry abroad with the help of the government.”

A huge project in Gwadar is being launched for making sun salt for industrial usage, he said, adding: “The project would cost around $750 million and it will be completed in phases. The first phase will be completed in two years,” he said.

Another senior member also shared his proposed project of soda ash in Khushab, saying that if that project was initiated successfully then a sizeable number of locals would not only get employment but also help increase exports.