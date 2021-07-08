Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Adviser assures salt association of issues resolution

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 09:34 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Abdul-Razak-Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday assured the All Pakistan Salt Association (APSA) of his full cooperation and support in resolving their issues, a statement said on Thursday.

He gave this assurance while chairing a meeting to discuss the issues related to the salt industry and export enhancement plans, it added.

The All Pakistan Salt Association representatives apprised the adviser that sales tax has been imposed in the budget on mined salt at excavation stage. As poor labourers were involved in mining of salt, this step would adversely affect the industry, they added.

The APSA president said Pakistan has the second largest reserves of salt in the world but its exports were low due to the primitive mining methods.

He said: “We could earn $1 billion from exports of salt to the chemical industry abroad with the help of the government.”

A huge project in Gwadar is being launched for making sun salt for industrial usage, he said, adding: “The project would cost around $750 million and it will be completed in phases. The first phase will be completed in two years,” he said.

Another senior member also shared his proposed project of soda ash in Khushab, saying that if that project was initiated successfully then a sizeable number of locals would not only get employment but also help increase exports.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Agriculture
2 hours ago
Agri Transformation Plan to enhance yield, reduce eatables prices: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the Agriculture Transformation...
foriegn reserves
2 hours ago
Pakistan’s forex reserves hit record high of $24.41 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.12 billion...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
2 hours ago
Finance Ministry notifies raise in govt employees’ salary

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday notified the grant of an...
PBoC
2 hours ago
PBoC continues the crackdown on cryptocurrency trade

PBoC continues the crackdown on the cryptocurrency trade. People's Bank of China...
Rupee hits 5-month low against dollar
6 hours ago
Rupee hits 5-month low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened 41 paisas to touch a five-month low of...
Meezan Bank
7 hours ago
Meezan Bank, NCCPL to develop new Shariah-compliant products

KARACHI: The Meezan Bank has collaborated with the National Clearing Company of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh Issued New Order Regarding Coronavirus SOPs
12 mins ago
Sindh reports1,000 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Sindh has reported above 1000 new Covid-19 cases. Previously province’s tally was...
Sara Ali
13 mins ago
Sara Ali shares a unseen pic clicked by Akshay Kumar from Atrangi Re set

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has shared an unseen picture from the...
16 mins ago
Special institute for transgender community opens in Multan

Members of the transgender community attended the first day of school after...
Pakistan Vs England
30 mins ago
Pakistan Vs England 1st ODI: England win by 9 Wickets

Pakistan Vs England: England have registered a clinical win to thump Pakistan...