Afghan Peace Conference postponed
The Afghan Peace Conference which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad from July 17-19 has been postponed until after Eidul Azha.
Foreign Office, in a statement, said that new dates for the conference will be announced soon.
The development comes after a delegation-level talk was held between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the sidelines of ‘Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities’ Conference in Tashkent.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani lead their respective delegations in the talks.
A day earlier, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had confirmed that a two-day peace conference on Afghanistan will be held in Islamabad on Saturday.
He had said that peace in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest as any security situation in the neighbouring country would directly impact Islamabad.
He had also cautioned against spoilers who might want to exploit any security vacuum in Afghanistan.
The spokesperson had stressed that Pakistan has been hosting over 3 million Afghan refugees for decades and it was now not possible to accept more refugees.
