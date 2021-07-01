Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

After COVID-19, ‘Black Fungus’ Robs Victims Of Their Eyesight

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 09:35 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

After a calamitous second wave of COVID-19 in India since April which raised the overall death toll to almost 400,000, thousands who contracted the virus also underwent an infrequent fungal disease called mucormycosis, or “Black Fungus”.

The South Asian country which has more than 30.4 million established COVID-19 infections, second only to the United States has so far reported more than 40,845 cases of mucormycosis.

Many won’t be able to recover their site after the fungal disease which causes blackening or staining over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties, and coughing blood.

India ordered snugger surveillance of mucormycosis in May, as it compounded the challenge for COVID-19 patients, especially those on steroid treatment and with diabetes.

Experts have claimed that overuse of certain drugs which overwhelm the immune system could be causing the surge of the fungal infection.

“We are seeing a lot of mucormycosis cases post COVID infections since COVID itself is known to decrease the immunity,” said Charuta Mandke of the ophthalmology department at Dr. R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
7 mins ago
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus...
malaria
2 hours ago
WHO declares China malaria-free

The World Health Organization – WHO has declared China malaria-free on Wednesday....
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
6 hours ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...
Is spinach good for your health? ask Popeye and science
6 hours ago
Is spinach good for your health? ask Popeye and science

If you were raised between the 1930s and the 1970s, or if...
Egg Muffin
6 hours ago
This Delicious Cheese Egg Muffins will make your day

Cheese Egg Muffins: This delicious healthy recipe for cheese egg muffins is...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
23 hours ago
More than 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

Sindh has reported 600 new COVID-19 cases, the virus also claimed 24...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
7 mins ago
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus...
Ainak Wala Jin
9 mins ago
‘Ainak Wala Jin’ returns to screens as ‘Return of Nastoor’

Ainak Wala Jin is one of Pakistan's most popular television series. The...
18 mins ago
Food security is the biggest challenge for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that food security has become a matter...
ed sheeran's tiktok
42 mins ago
Ed Sheeran’s TikTok show for Euro 2020 smashes records

Ed Sheeran's recent TikTok livestream performance, in which he debuted "Bad Habits,"...