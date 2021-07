Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri’s relationship has been making news since they met on the set of Parey. Hut Love in 2019. After being in a relationship for a long time, Aima Baig got engaged to her longtime sweetheart Shahbaz Shigri in March 2021. Aima announced the momentous news to her millions of Instagram followers while displaying the diamond ring on her finger