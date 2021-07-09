Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Aiman Khan enjoying a day out with her mom and daughter Amal

Raba NoorWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 08:50 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Aiman Khan

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks and amazing fashion sense.

She is loved by millions of people and has received immense appreciation and fame within a short span of time.

Recently, the Behad actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the day-out picture with her daughter Amal and mother Uzma Mubeen.

Sharing the photo, gorgeous Aiman caption the photo, “Mother daughter day out” followed by heart and butterfly emoji.

Take a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

In the photo, Aiman can be seen donning a casual off-white t-shirt pairing with black pants. The actress chose her hair to fall straight wearing a light pink lip shade and subtle makeup.

Meanwhile, her mother Uzma Mubeen missing Minal Khan as she wrote in the comment section, “Mis u Minal”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Raveena Tandon
1 hour ago
Raveena Tandon: “My house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’

People are now smiling as Raveena Tandon explained the tale behind this...
golgappas
2 hours ago
Indian Bride wears jewellery made of Gol Gappas during wedding, Watch Viral Video

Golgappa is love. In a recent viral video, an Indian bride wore...
Hareem shah
3 hours ago
WATCH: Hareem shah opens up about Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar in a recent video

Famed Tik Tok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah has made some...
5 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson gushes over her daughter ‘shadowing’ her

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress, recently sat down for an interview and...
Megan Fox
6 hours ago
Megan Fox discusses her son being bullied for wearing dresses

Megan Fox claims that people who don't agree with her 8-year-old son's...
Lil Baby
6 hours ago
US rapper Lil Baby, James Harden in police custody in Paris

Lil Baby, an American singer and rapper with a record of joint...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan intends
8 mins ago
Shafqat Mehmood criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal over ‘cheap’ exam politics

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N...
US Cars
12 mins ago
US: some used cars are more expensive than new cars: Could this happen in Canada?

Car manufacturing plants have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Euro 2020 Final
23 mins ago
Euro 2020 Final: Tickets prices are skyrocketing on resale websites

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is expected to draw...
Equity market
31 mins ago
Pakistan equity market plunges 490 points on lack of positive triggers

KARACHI: The equity market remained under pressure throughout the trading session on...