Aiman Khan enjoying a day out with her mom and daughter Amal

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks and amazing fashion sense.

She is loved by millions of people and has received immense appreciation and fame within a short span of time.

Recently, the Behad actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the day-out picture with her daughter Amal and mother Uzma Mubeen.

Sharing the photo, gorgeous Aiman caption the photo, “Mother daughter day out” followed by heart and butterfly emoji.

Take a look at her post:

In the photo, Aiman can be seen donning a casual off-white t-shirt pairing with black pants. The actress chose her hair to fall straight wearing a light pink lip shade and subtle makeup.

Meanwhile, her mother Uzma Mubeen missing Minal Khan as she wrote in the comment section, “Mis u Minal”