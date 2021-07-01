‘Ainak Wala Jin’ returns to screens as ‘Return of Nastoor’

Ainak Wala Jin is one of Pakistan’s most popular television series. The show, which was produced by PTV and broadcasted for four seasons, became a fan favorite.

The show was re-aired twice after its initial run due to the show’s unparalleled success and the public’s respect and admiration for the cult classic.

Hafeez Tahir, a well-known writer, created the narrative of Ainak Wala Jin. The plot, which ran from 1993 to 1996 and was a mix of fantasy, reality, and science fiction, drew a large audience.

“Return of Nastoor,” the sequel to the drama “Ainak wala jin,” has been made and is currently airing on TV. The first episode of “Return of Nastoor” has already been aired.

The drama has high anticipation because it revolves around a genie named Nastoor who will return to the play to inspire everyone.

Producer Shehzad Qaiser said of his ideal project, “In our story, we have to put three ingredients: fantasy and adventure with a dash of reality. My goal is to take inspiration from our country’s heroes and mix a bit of fantasy with their life stories,” says the author.