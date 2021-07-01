Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

‘Ainak Wala Jin’ returns to screens as ‘Return of Nastoor’

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:37 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Ainak Wala Jin

Ainak Wala Jin is one of Pakistan’s most popular television series. The show, which was produced by PTV and broadcasted for four seasons, became a fan favorite.

The show was re-aired twice after its initial run due to the show’s unparalleled success and the public’s respect and admiration for the cult classic.

Hafeez Tahir, a well-known writer, created the narrative of Ainak Wala Jin. The plot, which ran from 1993 to 1996 and was a mix of fantasy, reality, and science fiction, drew a large audience.

“Return of Nastoor,” the sequel to the drama “Ainak wala jin,” has been made and is currently airing on TV. The first episode of “Return of Nastoor” has already been aired.

The drama has high anticipation because it revolves around a genie named Nastoor who will return to the play to inspire everyone.

Producer Shehzad Qaiser said of his ideal project, “In our story, we have to put three ingredients: fantasy and adventure with a dash of reality. My goal is to take inspiration from our country’s heroes and mix a bit of fantasy with their life stories,” says the author.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

ed sheeran's tiktok
42 mins ago
Ed Sheeran’s TikTok show for Euro 2020 smashes records

Ed Sheeran's recent TikTok livestream performance, in which he debuted "Bad Habits,"...
Zara
2 hours ago
Zara Noor Abbas’ important statement regarding feminism

Zara Noor Abbas has raised a big concern by questioning why only...
Anwar Iqbal
6 hours ago
Veteran television actor and director Anwar Iqbal Baloch passes away

Family member’s reports confirm renowned veteran television actor Anwar Iqbal, 71 ,...
Hungama 2
7 hours ago
Hungama 2 Trailer releases as the team promise non-stop entertainment

The first trailer for Hungama 2 has been released on Disney+ Hotstar,...
Reaction of Elderly Woman Goes Viral While Getting COVID-19 Jab
7 hours ago
Reaction of Elderly Woman Goes Viral While Getting the COVID-19 Jab

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is necessary, it’s also not an easy task...
Hareem Shah wedding
7 hours ago
I did not dress up like a traditional bride says Hareem Shah

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah said that she did not become a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
8 mins ago
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus...
18 mins ago
Food security is the biggest challenge for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that food security has become a matter...
ed sheeran's tiktok
42 mins ago
Ed Sheeran’s TikTok show for Euro 2020 smashes records

Ed Sheeran's recent TikTok livestream performance, in which he debuted "Bad Habits,"...
1 hour ago
After COVID-19, ‘Black Fungus’ Robs Victims Of Their Eyesight

After a calamitous second wave of COVID-19 in India since April which...