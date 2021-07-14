Double Click 728 x 90
AJK govt bans tourism for 10-day amid Covid-19 surge

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 06:20 pm
kashmir

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir – AJK government has announced a 10-day ban on tourism in the district amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ban on tourism would stay in place for 10 days between 19 and 29 July, stated the notification issued by the home department of the AJK government.

According to the notification, all tourist spots will endure closure during the period starting from 19 July and concluding on 29 July.

It is relevant to mention here that COVID-19 cases have seen an alarming gush in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where elections for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled on July 25 and all conventional political parties are running their campaign.

According to a report on Tuesday quoting sources in the national ministry for health, the Covid positivity ratio in the AJK has extended outside 10 percent, and during the last 24 hours, out of 723 tests performed, 76 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Muzaffarabad district remains the most affected from the virus, followed by Poonch and Pallandri,” they said adding that 36 cases have been affirmed in the last 24 hours from Muzaffarabad, the capital of the region while Poonch and Pallandri reported 21 and 13 cases respectively.

Whereas, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz have previously hurled their political campaign in the AJK.

On the contrary, the schedule of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to address the gatherings of his party candidates in connection with elections has also been confirmed.

Furthermore, according to a schedule, PM Imran will address a community rally in the Bagh region of AJK on July 17.

The premier will also be visiting Mirpur, Muzaffarabad to address public gatherings ahead of polls in AJK.

 

