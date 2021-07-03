Double Click 728 x 90
Web DeskWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 05:42 pm
AJK president stresses over providing quality education

President Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday emphasized over the need providing quality education to students.

“Our young people should have the ability to compete when they go to study or work in universities and institutions in any part of the world,” he said while addressing the 6th convocation of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

A total of 2,100 students graduated from the institution while 40 students won gold medals for their outstanding performance in various disciplines and five students were conferred with PhD degrees.

Addressing the ceremony, President Sardar Masood Khan congratulated the students on their brilliant success and lauded the faculty and administration for their efforts.

“Parents’ sacrifices for their children are invaluable and no one can take the place of them,” he said while congratulating the parents.

“Likewise, your teachers also deserve appreciations for giving you the candle in the form of knowledge that will give light and guide you to find your destination,” he said.

The president urged students to equip themselves with new and modern sciences.

“Today is certainly a milestone in the fulfillment of your dreams, but it is not your destination,” he said adding that nations that compete and excel continue to advance.

Earlier, the president inaugurated the new academic block of Mirpur University of Science and Technology and the newly constructed buildings of the Department of Civil Engineering where he was briefed about the cost incurred on these buildings, facilities, and quality of construction work.

A large number of university graduates, their parents, faculty members and residents of the city attended the event.

