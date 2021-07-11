Double Click 728 x 90
Akshay Kumar gains weight for Aanand L Rai’s ”Raksha Bandhan”

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 08:51 pm
Akshay Kumar gains weight for his upcoming film ”Raksha Bandhan”, says ‘Allowed me to eat meri maa ke haath ka halwa’

There is no denying the fact that Akshay Kumar has maintained strong standards of fitness throughout his career. And when it comes to fitness, Akshay Kumar is possibly the only actor in Bollywood who can compete with anyone. And it’s because the way he pulls off stunts on screen is what earned him his moniker Khiladi off it.

Interestingly, he had to lose six kg to look leaner as a cop for Sooryavanshi The best aspect of his character’s demand that he gain weight, according to the actor, is that he get to relish the delicious Halwa (a kind of Indian dessert) cooked by his mother.

Kumar, is not all complaining in the least.

“I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!” he gushes.

However Bhumi Pednekar has previously been cast in the film. She announced the news on her social media accounts, writing, “A very unique film and a very sweet reunion.” I’m ecstatic to be partnering with two of my favorite creative powerhouses and people once more. I’m ecstatic to be a part of #RakshaBandhan @akshaykumar @aanandlrai’s wonderful, heartfelt story.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

