Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Akshay Kumar’s romantic music song video Filhaal 2 out now

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 03:08 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Filhaal 2: Mohabbat

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s romantic song video Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, Starring Nupur Sanon, has been released and it has captivated the hearts of fans on social media.

Akshay Kumar announced the release of Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, a sequel to his smash hit music video Filhall, on Twitter.

Sharing the link of the song, he tweeted, “Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but #Filhaal2Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours” followed by heart emoticon.

B Praak sings the song, which was directed by Arvindr Khaira. Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, and Ammy Virk star in the film.

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s single, Filhall, was released in November 2019.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BTS Butter Remix
25 mins ago
BTS members to make runway debut with Louis Vitton fashion show

BTS announced on their official Twitter account that they will be performing...
Saboor Aly confused
2 hours ago
How did Ali Ansari & Sadia Ghaffar confuse Saboor Aly?

Leading actress of the Pakistani drama industry Saboor Aly got confused by...
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend
2 hours ago
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe spotted getting intimate with co-star Alison

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, spotted kissing Alison Oliver, a co-star on...
Bushra Ansari Nida Yasir
2 hours ago
Nida Yasir speaks up in support of Bushra Ansari

Leading morning show host and actress Nida Yasir also spoke up in...
3 hours ago
Billie Eilish returns to Instagram after apologizing for using racist remark

American singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish kept a low profile on social...
Gigi Hadid eye makeup
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to stop photographing Khai

Gigi Hadid wrote a long letter to the media, urging that they...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Eid Al Adha Sindh employees salaries
1 min ago
Sindh Govt. Directs Disbursement Of Salaries, pensions Before Eid Al-Adha

Ahead of the religious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Sindh government has...
Emirates First-Class Lounge Reopens for Premium Travelers
2 mins ago
Emirates First-Class Lounge Reopens for Premium Travelers

Emirates has re-opened its first-class lounge at Dubai International Concourse B to...
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics
7 mins ago
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics

A wide variety of cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada...
World’s Most Vaccinated country
7 mins ago
Covid-19: UAE becomes World’s Most Vaccinated country

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the world with enough vaccinations...