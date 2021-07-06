Akshay Kumar’s romantic music song video Filhaal 2 out now

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s romantic song video Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, Starring Nupur Sanon, has been released and it has captivated the hearts of fans on social media.

Akshay Kumar announced the release of Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, a sequel to his smash hit music video Filhall, on Twitter.

Sharing the link of the song, he tweeted, “Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but #Filhaal2Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours” followed by heart emoticon.

B Praak sings the song, which was directed by Arvindr Khaira. Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, and Ammy Virk star in the film.

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s single, Filhall, was released in November 2019.