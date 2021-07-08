Double Click 728 x 90
Alexandra Daddario looks stunning as she walks the red carpet with pals

Hina Masood

08th Jul, 2021. 10:18 am
Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario looks stunning in a flapper-inspired gown as she walks the red carpet with Jennifer Coolidge and Connie Britton for the premiere of HBO’s The White Lotus.

The cast of HBO’s new limited series The White Lotus dressed up for the premiere on Wednesday evening in their finest.

Series stars Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and Sydney Sweeney all looked fresh-faced for the series’ debut, which took place at the members-only Bel-Air Bay Club in Los Angeles’ wealthy Pacific Palisades district.

The six-part satire drama, which premieres on the streaming site on July 11, follows the exploits of prestigious guests and staff at a fictitious tropical resort in Hawaii.

Leading the charge was Baywatch beauty Daddario, 35, who sparkled in a gold flapper-inspired dress with fringe with champagne-colored pumps.

The auburn-haired beauty made a statement with a red lip that complemented her flawless porcelain skin, and it was her first red carpet appearance with Jordana Brewster’s ex Andrew Form.

In the series, she is set to humorously play a wealthy woman mourning her mother’s death, who literally carries her ashes with her in a piece of luggage.

