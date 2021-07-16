Ali Amin Gandapur barred from attending rallied in AJK, ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur from attending rallies and conveying speeches during the continuing election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir – AJK.

The election commission directed Ali Amin Gandapur to leave the boundary of the AJK region ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

Whereas, the AJK election commission wrote a letter to the chief secretary, stating the provoking speeches being conveyed by Gandapur were alarming the peace situation in the region.

It further added that the officials were taking steps against the defilement of the election code of conduct.

The chief secretary has been focused to acquiesce a report after applying the election commission’s commands.

On the contrary, on July 13, on an unusual occurrence, a shoe had been thrown at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur while he was addressing an election rally in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh region.

The man flung his shoe at the federal minister, closely missing him. It hit the person standing next to the PTI leader.

The PTI workers had instantly wedged the attacker who threw a shoe at the federal minister and gave him over to the police.

Ali Amin Gandapur demanded the police to discharge the show thrower as someone had paid him to do so work.

Furthermore, elections for the Legislative Assembly are planned for July 25 and all conventional political parties are consecutively their campaign in AJK.