All-Electric Rolls Royce Plane set to take first flight

Jaguar I-Pace electric cars will provide ground assistance as Rolls-Royce Holdings’ all-electric plane prepares to take its first flight in the coming weeks in a world-record attempt for flight speed. The carbon-neutral project will use zero-emission cars as towing and support vehicles.

In order to set a world record for the fastest all-electric plane, the aviation company’s ‘Spirit of Innovation’ all-electric aircraft is aiming for a speed of 300+ mph (480+ km/h) in its maiden flight. The plane uses the most power-dense battery pack ever manufactured for a plane to power its electric propulsion system, which produces 500+ horsepower. Rolls-Royce claims that the battery can power 250 houses at once or fly from London to Paris on a single charge.

Rolls-Royce said both the manufacturers are committed to reducing their carbon footprints, which is why it chose I-Pace electric cars as its ground support fleet. Since 2014, the airline has cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half and is on course to fulfill its 2030 goal of zero emissions from operations. Jaguar Land Rover, on the other hand, has set a goal of zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. “Rolls-Royce and Jaguar Land Rover are UK pioneers in their respective industries, focused on advancing electrical technology,” says Rob Watson, Director of Rolls-Royce Electrical.

The ‘Accelerating the Electrification of Flight’ (ACCEL) initiative developed the ‘Spirit of Innovation’ electric aircraft. YASA, an electric motor and Controller Company, and Electroflight, an aviation start-up, are two of the program’s key collaborators. The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) of the United Kingdom, as well as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate, have each contributed half of the project’s costs.