All foreign nationals to be registered: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Thursday that the government has decided to register all foreign nationals coming to Pakistan.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said there are no records of thousands of foreign nationals who entered the country during the last 70 years.

“A strategy is also being prepared for stranded Pakistanis at Torkham Border,” he added.

The interior minister further stated that the issue of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will be taken up by the federal cabinet in its next meeting.

Rashid said the government will take strict actions against narcotics at large scale.