Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

All foreign nationals to be registered: Sheikh Rashid

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 03:17 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
All foreign nationals to be registered: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Thursday that the government has decided to register all foreign nationals coming to Pakistan.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said there are no records of thousands of foreign nationals who entered the country during the last 70 years.

“A strategy is also being prepared for stranded Pakistanis at Torkham Border,” he added.

The interior minister further stated that the issue of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will be taken up by the federal cabinet in its next meeting.

Rashid said the government will take strict actions against narcotics at large scale.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones
39 seconds ago
Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd)...
Global Vaccine Plan
8 mins ago
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for...
Shehroz Sabzwari Sadaf Kanwal
9 mins ago
Shehroz Sabzwari Details Why He Chose Sadaf Kanwal As His Life Partner

The Pakistani showbiz actor Shehroz Sabzwari recently opened up about his reasons...
18 mins ago
Tencent using face recognition to enforce China’s gaming ban on children.

Tencent, a Chinese web company, has begun to ban children from its games...
https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2020/07/diamer-bhasha-dam-another-historic-milestone-for-pakistan/
18 mins ago
Chinese enterprises in CPEC projects focusing on social responsibility: official

BEIJING: The responsibility of Chinese enterprises in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Chinese foreign minister calls for closer ties with Pakistan
29 mins ago
Chinese foreign minister calls for closer ties with Pakistan

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged closer...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones
39 seconds ago
Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd)...
Global Vaccine Plan
8 mins ago
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for...
Shehroz Sabzwari Sadaf Kanwal
9 mins ago
Shehroz Sabzwari Details Why He Chose Sadaf Kanwal As His Life Partner

The Pakistani showbiz actor Shehroz Sabzwari recently opened up about his reasons...
18 mins ago
Tencent using face recognition to enforce China’s gaming ban on children.

Tencent, a Chinese web company, has begun to ban children from its games...