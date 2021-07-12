Double Click 728 x 90
Amazon Services Down for Multiple Users

Shariq Tahir

12th Jul, 2021. 12:51 pm
Amazon Services Down for Multiple Users

Amazon systems, including its online shop site and Amazon Web Services, were down for several customers late Sunday in many countries of the world.

According to Downdetector, around 37,00 user complaints indicated problems with Amazon’s online store site, while over 280 people reported problems with Amazon Web Services.

The nature of the problem affecting the sites was not immediately known. Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

According to Downdetector, over 80% of the reported faults were with its website, 15% with its login, and 5% with its check-out.

Downdetector monitors outages by compiling status updates from several sources, including user-submitted faults on its platform. A larger number of users could have been impacted by the outage.

Last month, Amazon was also impacted by a mass outage caused by Fastly, a cloud computing service provider located in the United States that operates a content delivery network (CDN) used by Amazon and other websites.

Many popular websites, including Reddit, Twitter, Quora, GitHub, Spotify, and Twitch, were affected. So far, over 1,000 Reddit users and 600 Twitch users have reported that the websites were not loading for them on DownDetector.

