Amitabh Bachchan pays Dilip Kumar a touching tribute

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood megastar, expressed his condolences on the death of Tragedy King Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98.

Dilip Kumar, a legendary Bollywood actor, died in Mumbai on Wednesday due to age-related disease, according to his family. He was 98 years old at the time.

He was brought to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital’s critical care unit (ICU) on June 30 after complaining of breathlessness.

The iconic actor joined other Bollywood stars in paying respect to the late idol and paying honor to his memory, describing him as “an institution.”

Bachchan expressed his sadness after news of the legend’s death, saying, “An institution has gone.”

The actor added: “Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar.”

T 3958 – An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Offering his condolences to the late actor’s family and widowed wife, Saira Banu, Bachchan wrote, “My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss.”

“Deeply saddened,” he signed off.

Tributes from the political world flooded in for the family of the deceased actors.