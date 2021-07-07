Angelo Mathews declines to appear in the India series as players sign tour contracts

Mathews, the most senior of the current batch of players, and Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne were both excluded from the contracts that were made available on Wednesday morning.

Angelo Mathews, the senior batsman, opted out of the upcoming limited-overs series against India on Wednesday, alleging personal concerns, as Sri Lanka Cricket revealed that 29 of the 30 players short-listed for the assignment have signed contracts.

34 years old, Mathews, was not part of the last England tour and last played a Test series in April against Bangladesh. The India series, which includes three ODIs and as many T20s, begins on July 13.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that 29 players, out of the 30 members nominated by the Cricket Selectors to be considered for the White-Ball Series against India, have signed the Tour Contract,” said the SLC in a statement.

“Angelo Mathews, who was included in the respective 30-member squad, requested Sri Lanka Cricket to relieve him from National Duties, owing to personal reasons, until further notice.”

However, the most senior of the current crop of players, and Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne were not included in the contracts given on Wednesday morning.