Another 15 healthcare workers contracted with COVID-19: Sources

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 12:35 am
Health Workers

In the past 24 hours, 15 more healthcare workers are infested while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan rising the total of infested health professionals to 16,698.

In the last 24 hours six more doctors, five nurses, and four other hospital staff infected with coronavirus, claimed sources.

According to sources, so far 9,978 doctors, 2,382 nurses, and 4,338 other staff of hospitals have tapered with the coronavirus.

While fighting against the deadly virus outbreak in the country 164 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

According to health ministry sources, 320 infected health workers have been under cure at homes and 16 were admitted in hospitals.

Overall 16,196 health workers have recuperated from the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and departed belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise facts, in Sindh, 5,877 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 57 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,477 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,969 healthcare workers were cured with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,522 medical workers tapered with the coronavirus and 13 of them died.

In Balochistan 845 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 752 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region.

Whereas, in Gilgit-Baltistan, 256 health workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.

 

