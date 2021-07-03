Another supply of 2 Million doses of Sinovac Vaccine to reach by July 5

Two million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccines will be flown in from China on July 5, stated sources.

The sources claimed the batch will reach Islamabad through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

The Government of Pakistan has purchased the two million shots, the sources said, to distribute the vaccine to all the deprived units lacking the vaccines.

Whereas 3 million doses of Sinovac has reached Pakistan on Tuesday, via PIA flight, PK-6852.

More doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines would arrive from China this month.

On the contrary, the government has demanded around 23 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, claimed sources.