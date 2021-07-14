Double Click 728 x 90
Anushka Sharma reminds her fans to wear a mask to stay safe during a pandemic

Raba NoorWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 07:57 pm
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is often seen using the social media platform to raise awareness about the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and other social issues.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka once again encourages her fans to wear a mask during a pandemic to stay safe.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress shares a quirky video in her Instagram story in which she reminds her fans to wear masks in order to stay safe during the pandemic.

She wrote, “’tis a reminder to wear your mask”.

Take a look:

Earlier, Anushka and Virat Kholi were celebrated six month birthday of their daughter Vamika in the park.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

It may be recalled that on January 11 this year, Virat Kohli and Anushka welcomed a daughter whom they named Vamika.

