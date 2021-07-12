Double Click 728 x 90
Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Her Honeymoon With beau

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 04:01 pm
Ariana Grande

Ameican actress and singer, Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez shared photos from their honeymoon in the Netherlands, including one of the newlyweds sat in a large pair of wooden shoes.

Following their surprise, May’s wedding, the 28-year-old “Break Free” singer came to Instagram on Sunday, July 11 to post photographs from her honeymoon in Amsterdam with her husband Dalton Gomez.

She captioned the post with snail and waffle emojis, both of which are items associated with the capital of the Netherlands.

One of the photos she posted in her post showed the newlyweds reclining in an oversized pair of wooden clogs that tourists can photograph all throughout the region.

 

Dalton is wearing a jacket and mask, and Ariana—also masked—gazes at him adoringly while rocking a sweater and her signature ponytail.

Ariana and Dalton made their first public appearance as a married couple at a Los Angeles restaurant last month.

“Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time,” the insider shared back then. “You could tell they were in love, and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married.”

