Dutch Legend Arjen Robben retires for the second time at 37

Arjen Robben retired for the first time in 2019 after leaving Bayern Munich; nevertheless, he returned to the game a year later to re-sign with his boyhood club Groningen; unfortunately, Robben’s appearances were limited to only seven due to injury.

“Dear football friends, I have decided to stop my active football career,” he said. “A very difficult choice.”

“I want to thank everyone for all the heart-warming support!”

Robben was one of Europe’s most feared forwards at the time of his peak, and he finished his career with an incredible title haul.

He made his name with Groningen in 2000, then went to PSV two years later, winning the Eredivisie in his first season.

Robben subsequently moved to Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and the FA Cup under Jose Mourinho.

The Dutchman moved to Real Madrid in 2007, winning La Liga in 2008, before joining Bayern Munich a year later, where he would have the most success.

During his time at the Allianz Arena, Robben won eight Bundesliga titles and five German Cups before announcing a short-lived retirement.

Robben got 96 caps for the Netherlands, but despite playing in the 2010 World Cup final, he was unable to bring home any silverware for his country.