Ashley Iaconetti expects her first child with Husband Jared Haibon

After months of trying, Bachelor Nation pair Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first child.

Iaconetti, 33, and Haibon, 32, shared the news on Thursday, saying she is 10 weeks pregnant and due in February 2022.

“Jared hasn’t kissed me in a while because I can’t stop throwing up,” the former “Bachelor” contestant said with a laugh on Amazon Live.

She said that she has been experiencing morning sickness all day every day, telling viewers, “It’s been a hard time, guys.”

During a forthcoming doctor’s appointment, the “Bachelor in Paradise” alums announced they will learn their child’s gender.

While Iaconetti and Haibon have decided on a name for their newborn boy, the choice for the baby girl is still up in the air.

“It’s weird to say we’re gonna be parents. When does it sink in?” the “Bachelorette” alum wondered added.

In May, the couple shared details about their pregnancy journey on Instagram, with Iaconetti writing, “A couple months ago, I was saying I would start getting scared if I wasn’t pregnant by June.”

She noted, however, that had they never “struggled to conceive.”

“That description is for couples actively trying for a year. I knew when I decided to be open about this chapter of our lives that I put a public timer on how long it would take for us to get pregnant,” Iaconetti wrote. “You usually don’t know how long people have been trying to conceive once they announce their pregnancy on the gram and that makes it feel like people get pregnant like that!”

After becoming engaged on Season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” the reality stars married in August 2019. Elan Gale, the former producer of the “Bachelor” franchise, officiated their wedding.