Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 05:16 pm
Astronomy

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July 12, 2021.

The pair will be best noticeable an hour after the nightfall joined accompanied by a crescent moon. July full moon is called a thunder moon. A Thunder Moon Eclipse is a penumbral lunar eclipse that happens in July. The name comes from the summer storms that occur during July’s full moon, giving it the name “Thunder Moon.” It’s also called the “Buck Moon” since male deer lose their horns this month.

Thunder moon aligns with Jupiter and Saturn on the night of July 23-24.

The southern delta aqua rids and Alpha Capricornids peak on the same night, July 28-29.

The Alpha Capricornids shower is known for bright fireballs.

 

