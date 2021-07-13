At the beginning of acting, I could not even speak the dialogues: Amna Ilyas

Popular model and actress Amna Ilyas of Pakistan says that at the beginning of acting, she used to get nervous while speaking dialogues.

In a recent interview, she talked about the challenges she faced while acting in films.

The actress said that “in the beginning, I did not know how to speak dialogues, it was difficult for me to utter dialogues, I had to work hard, I did not know where to speak and where to stop, I read the script many times while I still get nervous in front of the camera.”

She said that after acting in films, I gained confidence from people’s positive responses.

The actress said that the place where she is today is a big achievement for her. She has not been pushed too much in the industry but she has worked hard.

It may be recalled that Amna had started her acting career with the film ‘Zinda Bhaag‘ made in 2013. Besides, she has also acted in the film ‘Good Morning Karachi‘.