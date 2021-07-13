Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

At the beginning of acting, I could not even speak the dialogues: Amna Ilyas

Raba NoorWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 10:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Amna Ilyas

Popular model and actress Amna Ilyas of Pakistan says that at the beginning of acting, she used to get nervous while speaking dialogues.

In a recent interview, she talked about the challenges she faced while acting in films.

The actress said that “in the beginning, I did not know how to speak dialogues, it was difficult for me to utter dialogues, I had to work hard, I did not know where to speak and where to stop, I read the script many times while I still get nervous in front of the camera.”

She said that after acting in films, I gained confidence from people’s positive responses.

The actress said that the place where she is today is a big achievement for her. She has not been pushed too much in the industry but she has worked hard.

It may be recalled that Amna had started her acting career with the film ‘Zinda Bhaag‘ made in 2013. Besides, she has also acted in the film ‘Good Morning Karachi‘.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?
26 mins ago
After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?

The NCOC's orders to control the Covid-19 outbreak forced cinemas to remain...
Cardi B followers
49 mins ago
Cardi B crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, shares hilarious tweet to celebrate

An American rapper and songwriter Cardi B on Tuesday shared a hilarious...
Tom Cruise takes 'socially-Distanced' Photos With Fans At Euro 2020 Final
2 hours ago
Tom Cruise takes ‘socially-Distanced’ Photos With Fans At Euro 2020 Final

Tom Cruise had a busy weekend in London, first attending Wimbledon finals...
Mahira Khan
3 hours ago
Is Mahira Khan to star in a film alongside Tom Cruise?

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. The...
Nimra Khan
4 hours ago
Nimra Khan shares Adorable Pictures from Hunza Valley

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan is often seen posting images from her photoshoots...
Ghana Ali revelation
6 hours ago
Ghana Ali makes an astonishing revelation about herself

Leading Pakistani film and theater actress and fashion model Ghana Ali revealed...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?
26 mins ago
After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?

The NCOC's orders to control the Covid-19 outbreak forced cinemas to remain...
Cardi B followers
49 mins ago
Cardi B crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, shares hilarious tweet to celebrate

An American rapper and songwriter Cardi B on Tuesday shared a hilarious...
eid ul adha
56 mins ago
Federal cabinet grants three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha

The federal cabinet on Tuesday has approved three days of holidays on...
Pakistan Stocks Exchange
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks remain choppy; gain 33.42 points amid uncertainty

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed a choppy session on Tuesday and...