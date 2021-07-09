Double Click 728 x 90
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly unveil first poster of their music video ‘Rafta Rafta’

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 11:34 am
Atif Aslam

The first poster for Pakistani musicians Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam’s next music video, Rafta Rafta, enthralled millions of fans.

Sajal and Atif took to their separate Instagram accounts to excite followers with the first poster.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Unveiling the poster, Atif Aslam wrote in the caption “Experience love like never before!”.

The Aangan actress also shared her first glimpse from Rafta Rafta on the Facebook-owned app.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Sajal and Atif’s followers are eagerly anticipating the debut of the song video as the music video will be soon.

Previously, Atif Aslam has gained immense appreciation with his latest music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat.

Atif Aslam took to Instagram and announced that Dil Jalane Ki Baat is finally out now.

The singer’s latest romantic song has won the hearts of the fans and the music video has so far surpassed over 1.6 million views within 24 hours of its release.

The music video is directed by US director David Zennie and it features actress Raquel Valdez.

