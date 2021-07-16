Atif Aslam’s new song “Rafta Rafta” teaser is out now

Atif Aslam has released a trailer for his upcoming song ‘Rafta Rafta,’ which seems quite promising. The song stars Sajal Aly in the music video.

Atif and Sajal are shown seated in a boat, staring lovingly into each other’s eyes (or so we assume) while a flute plays soulful music in the teaser.

They are then pictured amid sandy dunes and mountains in some attractive fancy outfits. Sajal dons a flowing red gown while Aslam is dressed in a black suit with an embroidered blazer.

A poster released earlier showed the couple sitting cozily in front of a tent. Maybe they’re camped out in these sandy dunes. We can’t exactly tell if the setting is for the music video or not but we already know it will be a success because it’s an Atif Aslam song.

The Tarish Music is the label that is releasing the song. Hassam Baloch directed the video, produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, with music and lyrics by Raj Ranjodh.

The music video will be released on July 21,

Check out the teaser here: