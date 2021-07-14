Double Click 728 x 90
Bakra Eid Special: 3 tastiest homemade sauces and dips to serve at your BBQ

Raba NoorWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 12:25 am
Bakra Eid Special

Preparing special recipes on Eid-ul-Adha Recipes or Bakra Eid Recipes is an important aspect of our religion and culture. Everyone makes traditional and delicious Eid recipes during the 3 days of Eid.

Eid ul Adha is a special day for all Muslims because of Sunat-e-Ebrahimi Qurbani.  There are so many traditional recipes, cooked during these days.

We usually make Bakray ki Kaleji (Goat Liver), Sheer khurma, mutton tawa roast and yakni pulao with garlic yogurt raita on the 1st eid day breakfast and lunch. At dinner, we invite our big family and enjoy BBQ with different styles of salads and suaces/dips like yogurt garlic dip, tamarind mint dip, raita, imli chutney, podina Mint chutney. In BBQ we make BBQ Chops, Sheesh Kebab, Mutton / Beef boti.

But the BBQ without sauces and dips is incomplete so here are three great sauces to serve at your BBQ!

1. Smokey BBQ sauce

This smokey BBQ sauce can lift any barbecue dish to the next level. This recipe makes enough for 6 people.

Ingredients

  • 1 onion
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 375 ml passata
  • 45 g brown sugar
  • 4 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons ground paprika
  • 1 tablespoon mustard (dijon)

Method:

  • Heat up a tablespoon of oil in a saucepan and fry the onion and garlic on low heat for about 3 minutes.
  • Add all of the other ingredients to the pan along with 175 ml water.
  • Blend everything together using a handheld blender and let it cook for about 15 minutes on low heat. Stir regularly!
  • Flavour to taste with salt and pepper.

This is one of our favourite sauces! It’s very easy to make and so delicious!

2. Honey mustard sauce

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 2 tablespoons corn syrup
  • 4 teaspoons mustard powder
  • 1.5 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • half a teaspoon soy sauce
  • half a teaspoon sugar
  • a quarter of a teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Method:

  • Put all of the ingredients in a bowl that’s microwave safe and stir everything together with a fork until it’s evenly mixed.
  • Place the bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds and then stir again.
  • Cover the sauce with foil and leave it to rest for six hours. This is necessary for the flavours to really work well together.

3. Salsa sauce

A good salsa sauce is a must at any barbecue. You can buy one at the supermarket, but it’ll much tastier if you make one yourself!

Ingredients

  • 300 g peeled tomatoes, diced
  • 70 g tomato sauce
  • 60 g tomato puree
  • half a green bell pepper, finely diced
  • 2 cloves of garlic, pressed
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, finely sliced
  • 1 teaspoon of chili flakes
  • pinch of ground cumin
  • pinch of pepper
  • pinch of salt
  • splash of vinegar
  • fresh coriander, to taste (optional)

Method:

  • Put all of the ingredients into a pan and fry it on low heat for 10 minutes.
  • Divide the salsa over 2 or 3 mason jars.
  • Boil some water in a soup pot and place the mason jars in there for about 10 minutes.
  • Carefully pour the water out of the pot and leave mason jars to dry and cool down.
  • Place the jars in the fridge.
  • Serve the salsa when it’s cool. If you want, add more coriander.

