Bakra Eid Special: 3 tastiest homemade sauces and dips to serve at your BBQ

Preparing special recipes on Eid-ul-Adha Recipes or Bakra Eid Recipes is an important aspect of our religion and culture. Everyone makes traditional and delicious Eid recipes during the 3 days of Eid.

Eid ul Adha is a special day for all Muslims because of Sunat-e-Ebrahimi Qurbani. There are so many traditional recipes, cooked during these days.

We usually make Bakray ki Kaleji (Goat Liver), Sheer khurma, mutton tawa roast and yakni pulao with garlic yogurt raita on the 1st eid day breakfast and lunch. At dinner, we invite our big family and enjoy BBQ with different styles of salads and suaces/dips like yogurt garlic dip, tamarind mint dip, raita, imli chutney, podina Mint chutney. In BBQ we make BBQ Chops, Sheesh Kebab, Mutton / Beef boti.

But the BBQ without sauces and dips is incomplete so here are three great sauces to serve at your BBQ!

1. Smokey BBQ sauce

This smokey BBQ sauce can lift any barbecue dish to the next level. This recipe makes enough for 6 people.

Ingredients

1 onion

3 cloves of garlic

375 ml passata

45 g brown sugar

4 tablespoons white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons ground paprika

1 tablespoon mustard (dijon)

Method:

Heat up a tablespoon of oil in a saucepan and fry the onion and garlic on low heat for about 3 minutes.

Add all of the other ingredients to the pan along with 175 ml water.

Blend everything together using a handheld blender and let it cook for about 15 minutes on low heat. Stir regularly!

Flavour to taste with salt and pepper.

This is one of our favourite sauces! It’s very easy to make and so delicious!

2. Honey mustard sauce

Ingredients

6 tablespoons yellow mustard

2 tablespoons corn syrup

4 teaspoons mustard powder

1.5 teaspoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

half a teaspoon soy sauce

half a teaspoon sugar

a quarter of a teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Method:

Put all of the ingredients in a bowl that’s microwave safe and stir everything together with a fork until it’s evenly mixed.

Place the bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds and then stir again.

Cover the sauce with foil and leave it to rest for six hours. This is necessary for the flavours to really work well together.

3. Salsa sauce

A good salsa sauce is a must at any barbecue. You can buy one at the supermarket, but it’ll much tastier if you make one yourself!

Ingredients

300 g peeled tomatoes, diced

70 g tomato sauce

60 g tomato puree

half a green bell pepper, finely diced

2 cloves of garlic, pressed

1 jalapeño pepper, finely sliced

1 teaspoon of chili flakes

pinch of ground cumin

pinch of pepper

pinch of salt

splash of vinegar

fresh coriander, to taste (optional)

Method: