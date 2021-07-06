Double Click 728 x 90
Balochistan peace is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress: COAS

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 10:03 pm
Military's top brass reviews national security at Corps Commanders’ Conference

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Tuesday interacted with participants of 7th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ, stated in a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Bajwa while addressing the event said that Balochistan’s peace and prosperity are the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress.

“It is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting a people-centric approach for attaining enduring stability. Security forces shall remain steadfast and determined to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan/ Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

Further stressing on the internal and external challenges, the Army chief said, “Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and Army is fully engaged in enabling National and Provincial response in synergy with other institutions of the state.”

COAS concluded by saying we are a strong nation that has undergone the tests of time on its track to achieve peace and stability.

According to ISPR, the workshop was joined by a large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia, and media representatives.

The workshop was intended at permitting future leadership of Balochistan in accepting energetic national/provincial matters and rising a unified response, the ISPR concluded.

