Bangladesh extends strict lockdown till 14 July

Bangladesh has ordered its citizens to stay at home with the strict lockdown extended for another week.

The notification came a day after the daily coronavirus deaths reached a record high.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Cabinet Division said that the ongoing restrictions will remain effective until July 14 midnight.

The authorities reported 153 deaths in a single day, the highest since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh last year. With the latest coronavirus tally, the death toll now stands at 15,065.

Khulna division, the current Covid-19 hotspot, reported 51 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Dhaka with 46 deaths.

Meanwhile, 8,661more positive cases were reported over the 24-hour period, raising the overall caseload to 944,917.

The daily test positivity rate in the country now stands at 28.99%.