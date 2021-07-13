Double Click 728 x 90
Banking Mohtasib gives Rs305.50 million relief to customers

13th Jul, 2021. 07:28 pm
Mohtasib banking

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs305.50 million to the customers by disposing of 14,910 complaints during the first half (January to June) of the current calendar year, 2021, a statement said on Tuesday..

Around 99 per cent (14,755) complaints were resolved amicably, while only 1 per cent (155) complaints required resolution through formal orders, it added.

There is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks with the Banking Mohtasib as nearly 20,220 new complaints, including 13,027 from the Prime Minister’s Portal, were received from January 1 to June 30, 2021.

There has been 81 per cent increase in the number of complaints lodged with the Banking Mohtasib against commercial banks during the first half of the current year 2021, as against the first half of the last calendar year 2020 when 11,174 complaints were filed.

During the first half of the last calendar year (2020), the Banking Mohtasib Office had provided monetary relief amounting to Rs318.60 million to the banking customers by disposing of 11,251 complaints.

More complaints were disposed of than received due to the fact that some complaints were carried forward from the year 2019.

With a view to protecting the banking customers from any fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan continuously reminds them not to disclose their personal and financial information to any person.

