Bella Hadid confirms her relationship with Marc Kalman

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 12:27 pm
Bella Hadid

American model, Bella Hadid recently made her love for her reported lover Marc Kalman public by posting a PDA-filled photo with him.

Kalman is an art director that has worked with artists such as Travis Scott and Kng Kng Records.

Marc has done projects in the fashion industry sphere, designing logo art for Made Fashion Week and fashion brand A Bathing Ape.

He was also involved with a Smoke x Mirrors eyewear campaign and worked as a “fashion assistant” for the New York Times and T Magazine, per his website.

Kalman keeps his personal life private and does not have any public social media sites But his Instagram has a number of high-profile followers aside from Hadid — like Virgil Abloh, Diplo, and Fai Khadra.

When they were seen out on a lunch date together in early June, Hadid, 24, was first romantically linked to the artist. They were apparently introduced through friends.

