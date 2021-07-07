Bella Hadid looks giddy as she reunites with Carla Bruni

Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni were overjoyed to see each other again during the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2021 on Tuesday night.

Bella, 24, was stunned in a white gown with a sheer black train at the festival’s Annette screening, while Carla, 53, was dazzled in a shimmering ice blue gown.

The pair have long been compared to one another due to their striking physical resemblance, with Carla herself remarking on the similarities when they first met in 2018.

After running into one another at Cannes, Carla shared a selfie of the pair as she quipped: Do I have a hidden daughter? @bellahadid’.

In addition to spending a lot of time in each other’s company at parties, the two have also collaborated before, sharing the cover of Elle France.

Bella has made a name for herself as a model, following in the footsteps of the Italian-French actress.

She is currently one of the most in-demand campaign and catwalk stars, regularly working with such brands as Dior, Moschino, and Balmain.