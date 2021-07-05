Double Click 728 x 90
Bella Hadid looks ravishing in her downtime from Paris Faison week

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 01:05 pm
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, the American model, flaunts her legs in a ruffled olive mini dress in her leisure from Paris Fashion Week after walking the runway in an electric blue gown.

Bella Hadid, the 24-year-old model was spotted relaxing outside a Paris club having some downtime after walking the runway earlier in the day.

Her dazzling electric blue ensembles made her stand out on the runway earlier in the day.

Bella highlighted her svelte figure in the olive-colored V-neck dress, which featured a ruched midriff.

The dress had a short skirt that showed off her toned legs and highlighted her hourglass form.

Bella Hadid showcases her legs in a ruched olive minidress during Paris Fashion Week | Daily Mail Online

The gorgeous model, elevated her already impressive stature with lustrous black leather boots, and she carried a dark handbag over her shoulder with a reddish-brown strap.

Her brown locks were separated down the middle and pulled back into a sloppy bun with dangling strands that framed her ruby earrings.

