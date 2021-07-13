Double Click 728 x 90
Bella Hadid looks stunning as she spotted with boyfriend Marc Kalman

Hina Masood

13th Jul, 2021.
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid proved she can do it all when she walked out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman on Monday as she puts on a jaw-dropping display in a ruffled yellow gown.

As she went onto a boat in elegant style, the model, 24, flaunted her incredible form in a yellow dress with ruffled accents and a daring cut down the length of her astounding model legs.

The model and the art director were spotted walking back to their hotel at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in Antibes with their fingers interlocked during the early evening expedition.

For the early evening outing, Bella put on a leggy display in a plunging yellow thigh-split dress and matching heels. As she hitched up her dress while looking out to sea, the supermodel highlighted her infinite legs with dark yellow and white strappy sandals.

She accessorized the eye-catching outfit with a pair of blue-lensed sunglasses that failed to keep the sun from her eyes and she shielded her vision with her hand.

Bella’s boyfriend stayed nearby as they walked together along the rocky beach path, holding hands.

Marc looked effortlessly cool in a pair of dark sunglasses with his signature buzzcut hair as he escorted Bella up the stairs.

He wore a grey T-shirt with the words ‘Bad To The Bone’ written on the back and a pair of loose-fitting pants to complete the relaxed style.

