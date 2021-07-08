Double Click 728 x 90
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship appears to be moving forward

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 03:01 pm
Jennifer Lopez

The romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looks to be progressing faster than anyone could have predicted.

According to Us Weekly, after rekindling their romance after years apart, the two lovebirds are fully dedicated to spending the rest of their lives together.

An insider revealed to the outlet that: “The past few months have been a real whirlwind.”

“They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together,” added the insider.

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months. As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about,” added the source.

“There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around,” the grapevine shared.

