Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ben Affleck seems to connect with Jennifer Lopez’s kids

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 09:44 am
Adsense 160 x 600

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back from their Hamptons vacation, and everything seemed to be well.

According to a source close to the couple, they spent their Fourth of July holiday in the Hamptons before returning to Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

“They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone,” says the source.

According to the source, the Argo star gets along well with Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Ben is bonding with Jennifer’s kids,” the source said.

Another source from Entertainment Tonight shared, “JLo and Ben’s families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids.”

The romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looks to be progressing faster than anyone could have predicted.

According to Us Weekly, after rekindling their romance after years apart, the two lovebirds are fully dedicated to spending the rest of their lives together.

Previously, An insider revealed to the outlet that: “The past few months have been a real whirlwind.”

“They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together,” added the insider.

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months. As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about,” added the source.

“There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around,” the grapevine shared.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Young Father
36 mins ago
Young Father Meets Newborn Son After His Pregnant Wife Is Killed

A young father is celebrating his son's birth while mourning the death...
Rahim Pardesi
11 hours ago
What surprise gives Comedian Rahim Pardesi to his Wife?

Rahim Pardesi is a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian who is well known for...
Meera's statement
11 hours ago
Actress Meera’s statement regarding Pakistani-American businessman

Pakistani actress Meera's statement came to light quoting Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Khan. Actress...
Abdul Sattar Edhi
12 hours ago
Komal Rizvi gives explanation on viral photo with Abdul Sattar Edhi Sahab

Pakistani singer and actress Komal Rizvi, along with well-known social activist Abdul...
Zoya Nasir
13 hours ago
Zoya Nasir is on vacation in Florida, United States of America

Zoya Nasir is one of our industry's most well-known actresses. She is a...
Bilal Abbas
15 hours ago
Bilal Abbas Khan is all set to share the screen with Hadiqa Kiani

Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan and Hadiqa Kiani are all set to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Vivo Announces Y53s 4G with Helio G80 and 64MP Triple Camera
19 mins ago
Vivo Announces Y53s 4G with Helio G80 and 64MP Triple Camera

Vivo launched the Y53s 5G last month, and today, the company announced...
COVID-19 Cases Surge In Pakistan, Near Fourth Wave Peak
25 mins ago
COVID-19 Cases Surge In Pakistan, Near Fourth Wave Peak

In the last 24 hours, 1,737 new cases of Covid-19 have been...
Young Father
36 mins ago
Young Father Meets Newborn Son After His Pregnant Wife Is Killed

A young father is celebrating his son's birth while mourning the death...
Hajj 2021 sermons to be broadcasted in 10 languages
38 mins ago
Hajj 2021: Saudi Govt. Announces Broadcast of ‘Khutbah’ in 10 languages

The Saudi government has announced to broadcast the Hajj Sermons with translations...