Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner’s ex, spotted getting intimate with Maya

Australian basketballer Ben Simmons, the ex-boyfriend of Kendall Jenner was spotted having a romantic moment at a Wimbledon tennis tournament with Maya Jama on Monday.

Maya and Ben were watching Serbian Novak Djokovic and Chilean Cristian Garin compete in a thrilling match, but they couldn’t keep their hands off each other and put on a sweet show.

Ben Simmons, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Kendall Jenner for over a year, placed his arm around Maya Jama’s waist as they enjoyed a hot embrace.