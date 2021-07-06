Double Click 728 x 90
Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner’s ex, spotted getting intimate with Maya

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 10:23 am
Ben Simmons

Australian basketballer Ben Simmons, the ex-boyfriend of Kendall Jenner was spotted having a romantic moment at a Wimbledon tennis tournament with Maya Jama on Monday.

Ben Simmons, the radio host, and an Australian professional basketball player were seen kissing in the crowds, implying that their relationship is now public.

Maya, a 26-year-old radio host, and Ben, a basketball player, were first linked to one other two weeks ago, according to rumors.

The famous pair settled into their seats and soon snuggled up together

 

Maya and Ben were watching Serbian Novak Djokovic and Chilean Cristian Garin compete in a thrilling match, but they couldn’t keep their hands off each other and put on a sweet show.

The basketball star and TV presenter were in London watching the tennis today

Ben Simmons, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Kendall Jenner for over a year, placed his arm around Maya Jama’s waist as they enjoyed a hot embrace.

