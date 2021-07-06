Double Click 728 x 90
Bilal Abbas Khan astonishes fans with his look as he posts a new picture

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 04:13 pm
Bilal Abbas Khan

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan dropped an amazing picture on his Instagram looking all handsome as his fans filled the comment section with adoration and love.

Taking to his Instagram hold the actor stunned his fans by dropping a gorgeous picture where he can be seen in a black suit, he wrote: ”Caption This”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bilal Abbas Khan (@bilalabbas_khan)

Bilal Abbas Named as the “Best Emerging Talent” in the media for his acting prowess, he features in listings of the nation’s most popular personalities, and has been twice nominated for the Lux Style Awards.

The 28 years-old actor, has done numerous hit dramas such as Balaa, Cheekh, Laal, and more.

Previously, Bilal spoke up about the media and the scandals that media creates, he requested everyone to keep him away from all of this sensational news.

In an interview of 2017, Bilal was asked to name one female actor from the “current lot” who he found “attractive” during a rapid-fire question round, “If I had to pick one, I’d say Hania [Aamir] is cute,” he said after a few moments of thought.

The news was recently picked up by certain Instagram pages and news outlets, who began reposting it with dramatic headlines.

Bilal took to his Twitter account and wrote: ‘’I have generally ignored the media, but I think it’s high time that few platforms that call themselves ‘media’ need to understand that they have a certain responsibility of being credible towards the people they are writing about & the ‘news’ they publish for likes and traffic.’’

Without mentioning anyone’s name the actor wrote: “I have never wanted any masala news for myself toh mjhe toh dhoor he rakhein [so keep me far away],”

