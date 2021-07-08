Bilal Abbas Khan is all set to share the screen with Hadiqa Kiani

Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan and Hadiqa Kiani are all set to share the screen together.

Recently, the news is going around on social media which says that Bilal Abbas Khan and Hadika Kiani are going to be seen together on the television screen. This is going to be their very first project together.

According to the report, Chupke-Chupke director Danish Nawaz is also a part of the project. The serial is written by the well-known playwright, Sarvat Nazeer, who has written hit films such as Qayamat.

The upcoming drama cast also includes veteran actor and director Sakina Samo. Produced by Momina Duraid Productions, the drama serial will air on Hum TV and the release date is yet to be announced.

While talking about the upcoming project Bilal said, “It’s a pleasure to be working with such a phenomenal team. I believe this drama is going to create a lot of noise and, viewers are going to enjoy it a lot. Danish Nawaz is a genius director and I hope we can bring his and miss Sarwat’s message across to the viewers successfully”