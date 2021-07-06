Double Click 728 x 90
Billie Eilish returns to Instagram after apologizing for using racist remark

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 01:14 pm
American singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish kept a low profile on social media since apologizing for using a racial slur in a video last month.

Billie Eilish shared a new close-up selfie with her fans on Monday night, showing off her newly dyed blond curls.

She wore black hoop earrings and studded necklaces around her neck, and her bangs were fanned across her forehead.

She had uploaded fresh photographs from the campaign for her upcoming album Happier Than You the day before, in which she was dressed in a dark pair of double denim.

In one photo, she leaned forward with her hands on her knees, emphasizing her flared trousers and long nails, while in another, she was captured in profile looking graceful.

‘Not just album promo i really do miss you little cuties and can’t WAIT to see you,’ she wrote to her 87.4 million followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The singer announced her sophomore album, which is set for a July 30 release, back in April.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

‘’’This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you,’ she wrote excitedly at the time.

‘’I’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.’

