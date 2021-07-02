Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Binance – The Giant Crypto Exchange, Under Regulatory Scrutiny

Syed AhadWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 08:14 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement that Binance Crypto Exchange had been operating a digital asset business “in the category of a digital asset exchange” without a license.

On Friday, Thailand‘s financial government lodged a complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance for running a digital asset business without a license, the latest in a series of government crackdowns on the site. Binance had been running a digital asset business “in the category of a digital asset exchange,” according to Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Commission had written to Binance Crypto Exchange in April, alerting it about its operations, but had received no answer, leading it to file a criminal complaint with Thai authorities, according to the statement. Binance’s office refused to respond to the Thai complaint but said the company operates effectively with authorities and took its compliance commitments seriously.

The company, one of the world’s largest exchanges, was restricted from operating regulated operations in the country by Britain’s financial watchdog last week. Last week, Japan’s regulator stated Binance was operating unlawfully in the nation, while Germany’s regulator warned in April that it might face fines for selling tokens linked to stocks. Binance was investigated by the US in May, according to Bloomberg.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX
13 mins ago
Pakistan equity market closes lower on institutional profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a miniscule correction on Friday, as both...
FPCCI
16 mins ago
FPCCI concerned over continuous gas crisis

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
State Bank of Pakistan
53 mins ago
State Bank amends rules to facilitate exports through Pakistan Single Window

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendments to the...
FBR
1 hour ago
Tax authorities empowered to enforce tax returns of past years

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that the...
SBP
1 hour ago
Deputy Governor unveils commemorative stamp on SBP Museum

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Sima Kamil unveiled the commemorative...
Merchants slammed for not accepting debit, credit cards
1 hour ago
Merchants slammed for not accepting debit, credit cards

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has voiced concerns...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSX
13 mins ago
Pakistan equity market closes lower on institutional profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a miniscule correction on Friday, as both...
FPCCI
16 mins ago
FPCCI concerned over continuous gas crisis

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
State Bank of Pakistan
53 mins ago
State Bank amends rules to facilitate exports through Pakistan Single Window

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendments to the...
BOL Facebook Group
1 hour ago
Become a superstar on BOL Entertainment by joining this Facebook Group

BOL Facebook Group: BOL has pioneered various unconventional concepts in the Pakistani...