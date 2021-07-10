Blinken Contacts FM Qureshi, Agrees On Joint Efforts On Afghan Peace Process

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a telephone conversation in which the two officials agreed on joint efforts in the Afghan peace process.

According to the US State Department, the two discussed the importance of continuing Pak-US cooperation for the peace process in Afghanistan following the recent visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman Abdullah Abdullah to the United States.

The Pakistani Foreign Office said in a telephone call that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was committed to continuing its sincere efforts as a reliable partner with the United States for peace in Afghanistan. “We expect a responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to help bring the Afghan peace process to a conclusion,” he said.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan is committed to deep bilateral economic cooperation, broad-based and long-term relations with the United States, including the development of regional ties and regional peace. Pakistan is keen to promote bilateral trade, investment and bilateral economic cooperation with the United States.

According to the Pakistani spokesman, the two officials also discussed various energy and connectivity projects from Central Asia to Afghanistan and Pakistan via Central Asia. According to the spokesperson, it was agreed during the talks that the two countries have similar views on peace in Afghanistan, which is welcome.

He said that the establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the Afghan leadership and regional and international stakeholders, all of whom have a responsibility to work for a political solution to the Afghan problem through comprehensive dialogue with Afghan groups.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister thanked the US Secretary of State for his assistance in stopping the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic. The two Foreign Ministers stressed the need to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation to achieve meaningful progress in the Afghan peace process.

Evacuation should be responsible so that no negative force benefits, Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Earlier in the day, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Friday morning, “Today the whole world is forced to recognize our position that there is no military solution to the Afghanistan problem. This is what Prime Minister Imran Khan has been saying for a long time.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “We thought that the evacuation should be responsible so that no negative force would benefit. The withdrawal and the Afghan peace process should continue at the same time, while the United States says it has achieved its goal.” These goals have been outlined by President Biden, who said his goal was to bring those responsible for the 9/11 attacks to justice. ”

He said the US goal was to weaken the terrorist organizations in Afghanistan so that they would not be able to target anyone else in the future. He says that we did not go to Afghanistan for nation-building. The problem of Afghanistan is to be solved by Afghans sitting together and we are saying the same thing.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his view is that he will continue to provide humanitarian assistance even after the evacuation. He wants to have a diplomatic presence. He is also hinting at providing assistance for the security of Kabul Airport. The United States has instructed Zalmai Khalilzad to continue working for a political solution to the Afghan problem through comprehensive dialogue.

“Our economy has lost $150 billion in the war on terror, we have lost more than 70,000 lives, we have paid a heavy price in the war on terror,” he said. ‘

He accused India of undermining the Afghan peace process, saying the insurgency in Afghanistan was in India’s interest.

“India wants instability in Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he added. We have informed the United States, Europe and other countries about this. ”

It is clear that India denies all such allegations and maintains that it is equally keen on peace and stability in Afghanistan.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf also attended the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee along with the Foreign Minister.

Moeed Yousuf said that Pakistan would suffer more from the civil war in Afghanistan. Pakistan has erected a fence and started effective surveillance at the border crossing.

According to Moeed Yousaf, “Online visa stream has been introduced for Afghans. Law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies are working diligently.

Pakistan is currently unable to bear the burden of Afghan refugees. The first goal is to have Afghan refugee camps inside Afghanistan, and that’s where the international agencies and we will help. ”