BMG leadership, KCCI office-bearers condole Hussain death

KARACHI: The leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and the office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow on the demise of former president Mamnoon Hussain who passed away after prolonged illness, a statement said on Thursday.

BMG chairman Zubair Motiwala, vice-chairmen Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, general-secretary A Q Khalil, KCCI president Shariq Vohra, senior vice-president Saqib Goodluck, and vice-president Shamsul Islam Khan expressed condolences and sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

Besides serving as the president of Pakistan, Hussain also served as the president of the Karachi Chamber in 1999 but had to soon resign from the post to take charge as the governor of Sindh, they said.

“Indeed, it was an honour for all of us that one of our colleagues attained some of the highest and most prestigious positions,” they said.

Hussain was an active and dedicated BMGIAN who will always be remembered for his contribution and support to the business and industrial community of Karachi.

The BMG leadership and the KCCI office-bearers said Hussain possessed a very unique personality, which was admired by thousands of people who had the opportunity of interacting with him because of his calm and polite nature.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.