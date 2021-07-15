Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

BMG leadership, KCCI office-bearers condole Hussain death

Web DeskWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 04:47 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Mamnoon Hussain

KARACHI: The leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and the office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow on the demise of former president Mamnoon Hussain who passed away after prolonged illness, a statement said on Thursday.

BMG chairman Zubair Motiwala, vice-chairmen Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, general-secretary A Q Khalil, KCCI president Shariq Vohra, senior vice-president Saqib Goodluck, and vice-president Shamsul Islam Khan expressed condolences and sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

Besides serving as the president of Pakistan, Hussain also served as the president of the Karachi Chamber in 1999 but had to soon resign from the post to take charge as the governor of Sindh, they said.

“Indeed, it was an honour for all of us that one of our colleagues attained some of the highest and most prestigious positions,” they said.

Hussain was an active and dedicated BMGIAN who will always be remembered for his contribution and support to the business and industrial community of Karachi.

The BMG leadership and the KCCI office-bearers said Hussain possessed a very unique personality, which was admired by thousands of people who had the opportunity of interacting with him because of his calm and polite nature.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

OGDCL
8 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
Pakistan
11 mins ago
Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
26 mins ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced
31 mins ago
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary...
Investigation Confirms Traces Of Explosion In Dassu Incident: Fawad Chaudhry
38 mins ago
Investigation Confirms Traces Of Explosion In Dassu Incident: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that initial investigations...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

OGDCL
8 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
Pakistan
11 mins ago
Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
26 mins ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...